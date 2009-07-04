Skin Trip is Mountain Ocean’s original coconut moisturizer. Its light, smooth feel is unique among skin moisturizers. This extremely fast absorbing, non-greasy formula soothes, protects and quickly replenishes needed moisture to dry skin. Blended with coconut oil, aloe vera, and distilled lanolin, skin trip provides your skin with the nutrients it needs and effectively reduces the natural evaporation of moisture from being exposed to the elements. Ph balanced. Perfect after sun, after shower, after shave, anytime.