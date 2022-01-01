An intense, glittering garnet red. The nose opens on red fruit aromas, especially cranberry and bilberry, with a hint of caramel, then goes on with airing to reveal notes of ripe fruit such as blackberry and cherry. From a streamlined attack on fresh fruit flavors, especially bilberry and cherry, with a touch of herby garrigue, the wine develops a round and very rich mid-palate, culminating in a long and highly elegant finish on spice notes, especially white pepper.