Features. The armor all grill cover protects your grill and stays secure with innovative features. Armor all strength and durability. Hook and side closures. Durable handles extra buckles and pocket air vents that reduce condensation and wind lofting. Heavyweight polyester fabric resists ripping tearing cracking. Treated with 40 UPF SPF protection to extend usage. PVC coated underside provides weather resistance. cloth hook and eye attachments for secure fit lift handle for easy removalSpecifications. Color Black. Material Polyethylene. Dimension 45" H x 25" W x 65" L