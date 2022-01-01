The Small/Medium Universal Fit Grill Cover is the solution to all of your bare grill problems. With protection against UV rays, extreme temperatures, and all types of weather there isn't anything it can't stand up to. Fitting most 2-3 burner grill brands up to 60 inches, you won't find a more universal fit for your grill than this grill cover.

Fits most 2-3 burner grill brands. Guards against all types of weather.

Weight: 3.75 lbs