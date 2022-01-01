Hersheys Smores Pan. Cast iron loves a campfire and every campfire loves Hershey's S'mores. A timeless must-have, it is the ultimate go-to skillet for high heat cooking. Whether you're using your own favorite recipes or some from the enclosed recipe book, you will notice immediately that our pre-seasoned Cast Iron Dessert Pan provides even heat distribution and retention, making it perfect for your favorite desserts, bread and more, for years to come.

5.22 lbs