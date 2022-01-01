Perfect for the traveling chef, this Mr. Bar-B-Q® 21-piece set of stainless-steel outdoor-grilling tools is easy to carry with you on the go from the backyard to the campground in a sturdy aluminum case, reinforced corners and snap closures with extra room for seasonings and other essentials. The spatula handle features a bottle opener, while the head of the spatula can flip, tenderize and cut. The other tools include a fork, slicing knife, basting brush, tongs, four skewers, eight corncob holders, salt and pepper shakers and a grill brush with one replacement head. This complete set includes a limited 5 year warranty.