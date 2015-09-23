Contains no phosphate, Contains no chlorine bleach or ammonia. Clean every room of your house with the fighting power of Mr. Clean's Antibacterial Summer Citrus multi-surface liquid cleaner. Not only does it knock out dirt, it kills 99.9% of bacteria, and works all around the house on everything from linoleum, to tile, to toilets and bathtubs, and even garbage cans.

Kills 99.9% of bacteria

Mr. Clean multi-purpose cleaner works all around the house

Use on everything from linoleum, to tile and finished hardwood floors, to toilets and bathtubs, and even garbage cans

Great for use on sinks, counters, stoves and more