Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Mr. Clean Summer Citrus Antibacterial Multi-Purpose Liquid Cleaner
45 fl ozUPC: 0003700077131
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 21
Product Details
Contains no phosphate, Contains no chlorine bleach or ammonia. Clean every room of your house with the fighting power of Mr. Clean's Antibacterial Summer Citrus multi-surface liquid cleaner. Not only does it knock out dirt, it kills 99.9% of bacteria, and works all around the house on everything from linoleum, to tile, to toilets and bathtubs, and even garbage cans.
- Kills 99.9% of bacteria
- Mr. Clean multi-purpose cleaner works all around the house
- Use on everything from linoleum, to tile and finished hardwood floors, to toilets and bathtubs, and even garbage cans
- Great for use on sinks, counters, stoves and more