Brew coffeehouse-style drinks just the way you like them right at home. In one simple touch, Mr. Coffee® Café Barista brews espresso coffee with a 15-bar pump system and automatically froths milk into cappuccino and latte selections. You don't need Barista know-how to create custom coffee drinks like your favorite coffeehouse. Simply pick a single shot or double shot filter, select your grounds, fill the milk reservoir and choose your brew.