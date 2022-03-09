MRM Glucosamine 500mg & Chondroitin 400mg Supplement Perspective: front
MRM Glucosamine 500mg & Chondroitin 400mg Supplement Perspective: back
MRM Glucosamine 500mg & Chondroitin 400mg Supplement

180 ctUPC: 0060949221103
Product Details

Glucosamine Sulfate (GS) is a sugar and nitrogen compound found in high amounts in synovial fluid and connective tissue. Chondroitin Sulfate (CS) is a similar molecule also found in high concentrations in joints and connective tissue. Together, these two compounds offer critical building blocks for maximizing mobility to affected joints.*

1500 mg GS/1200 mg CS Supports Joint Mobility

  • Supports Joint Health
  • Promotes Joint Mobility

* Assists Connective Tissue

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Sodium90mg3.91%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Gelatin Capsule, Rice Flour

Allergen Info
Contains Crustaceans and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
