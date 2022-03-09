MRM Glucosamine 500mg & Chondroitin 400mg Supplement
Product Details
Glucosamine Sulfate (GS) is a sugar and nitrogen compound found in high amounts in synovial fluid and connective tissue. Chondroitin Sulfate (CS) is a similar molecule also found in high concentrations in joints and connective tissue. Together, these two compounds offer critical building blocks for maximizing mobility to affected joints.*
1500 mg GS/1200 mg CS Supports Joint Mobility
- Supports Joint Health
- Promotes Joint Mobility
* Assists Connective Tissue
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Gelatin Capsule, Rice Flour
Allergen Info
Contains Crustaceans and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
