Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Mrs. Renfro's® Hot Habanero Salsa
16 ozUPC: 0004123500070
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
Salsa like no one's watching! Be bold, get spicy, and discover deliciously daring ways to dip, mix, baste, taste, and share!
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium280mg12.17%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Water, Jalapeno Peppers, Tomato Juice, Green Chile Peppers, Distilled Vinegar, Corn Starch, Salt, Dried Onions, Dried Habanero Peppers, Dried Garlic, Spices, Dried Cilantro
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More