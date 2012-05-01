Hover to Zoom
Mrs. Renfro's® Medium Hot Mango Habanero Salsa
16 ozUPC: 0004123500077
Product Details
Salsa like no one's watching! Be bold, get spicy and discover deliciously daring ways to dip, mix, baste, taste and share!
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Sugar3g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Water, Mango Puree, Mango, Tomato Juice, Green Chile Peppers, Brown Sugar, Pineapple Juice, Jalapeno Peppers, Distilled Vinegar, Corn Starch, Salt, Dried Onions, Dried Garlic, Spices, Dried Habanero Peppers, Dried Cilantro
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
