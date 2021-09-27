Mrs. T's 4 Cheese Medley Pierogies Frozen Side Perspective: front
Mrs. T's 4 Cheese Medley Pierogies Frozen Side Perspective: back
Mrs. T's 4 Cheese Medley Pierogies Frozen Side

32 ozUPC: 0004116400241
Product Details

Be Inspired! Fulfill your foodie side and share our delicious and easy-to-prep recipe.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4pieces (152 g)
Amount per serving
Calories280
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium660mg28.7%
Total Carbohydrate43g15.64%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar2g
Protein7g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron2.2mg10%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Potato Flakes (Potatoes, Mono and Dilgycerides, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Citric Acid), Soybean Oil, Dehydrated Four Cheese Blend (Cheddar/Parmesan/Romano/Swiss Cheeses [Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Disodium Phosphate), Natural Flavors, Salt, Sugar, Onion, Eggs, Garlic, Yeast Extract, Annatto and Turmeric (Color).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible