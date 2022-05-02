Mrs. T's Classic Cheddar Pierogies Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Mrs. T's Classic Cheddar Pierogies Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Mrs. T's Classic Cheddar Pierogies Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Mrs. T's Classic Cheddar Pierogies

16 ozUPC: 0004116400022
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 28

Product Details

Sharp cheddar cheese and creamy whipped potatoes, folded in a pasta shell. Contains 12 pierogies. We believe times spent with your favorite people are the best of times. Filling these moments with foods you love makes them even more delicious. Whether you're getting together for small bites or a casual meal, our pierogies are always best when shared. Mrs. T's® Pierogies are bursting with the flavor you love.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4pieces (152 g)
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium600mg26.09%
Total Carbohydrate42g15.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium31mg2%
Iron2.2mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Potato Flakes (Potatoes, Mono and Diglycerides, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Citric Acid), Soybean Oil, Dehydrated Cheddar Cheese (Cheddar Cheese [Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Disodium Phosphate), Salt, Onion, Natural Flavor, Eggs, Yeast Extract, Whey, Spice, Annatto and Turmeric (Color)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More