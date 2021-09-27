Ingredients

Water, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Potato Flakes (Potatoes, Mono and Diglycerides, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Citric Acid), Soybean Oil, Dehydrated Cheddar Cheese (Cheddar Cheese [Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Disodium Phosphate), Salt, Onion, Natural Flavor, Eggs, Yeast Extract, Whey, Spice, Annatto and Turmeric (Color)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible