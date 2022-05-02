Mrs. T's Classic Onion Pierogies Perspective: front
Mrs. T's Classic Onion Pierogies Perspective: back
Mrs. T's Classic Onion Pierogies Perspective: left
Mrs. T's Classic Onion Pierogies Perspective: right
Mrs. T's Classic Onion Pierogies

16 ozUPC: 0004116400066
Savory diced onions and creamy whipped potatoes, folded in a pasta shell. We believe times spent with your favorite people are the best of times. Filling these moments with foods you love makes them even more delicious. Whether you're getting together for small bites or a casual meal, our pierogies are always best when shared. Mrs. T's® Pierogies. Pockets of Happiness.™ Mrs. T's® Pierogies are bursting with the flavor you love.

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4pieces (152 g)
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium530mg23.04%
Total Carbohydrate43g15.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium22mg2%
Iron2.3mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Water, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Potato Flakes (Potatoes, Mono and Diglycerides, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Citric Acid), Onions, Soybean Oil, Salt, Eggs, Yeast Extract, Spice

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.