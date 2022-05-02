Mrs. T's Classic Onion Pierogies
Product Details
Savory diced onions and creamy whipped potatoes, folded in a pasta shell. We believe times spent with your favorite people are the best of times. Filling these moments with foods you love makes them even more delicious. Whether you're getting together for small bites or a casual meal, our pierogies are always best when shared. Mrs. T's® Pierogies. Pockets of Happiness.™ Mrs. T's® Pierogies are bursting with the flavor you love.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Potato Flakes (Potatoes, Mono and Diglycerides, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Citric Acid), Onions, Soybean Oil, Salt, Eggs, Yeast Extract, Spice
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
