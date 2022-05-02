Mrs. T's Four Cheese Medley Pierogies
Cheddar, Parmesan, Romano, and Swiss cheeses and creamy whipped potatoes, folded in a pasta shell. Contains 12 pierogies. We believe times spent with your favorite people are the best of times. Filling these moments with foods you love makes them even more delicious. Whether you're getting together for small bites or a casual meal, our pierogies are always best when shared. Mrs. T's® Pierogies are bursting with the flavor you love.
Water, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Potato Flakes (Potatoes, Mono and Diglycerides, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Citric Acid), Soybean Oil, Dehydrated Four Cheese Blend (Cheddar/Parmesan/Romano/Swiss Cheeses (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Disodium Phosphate), Natural Flavors, Salt, Sugar, Onion, Eggs, Garlic, Yeast Extract, Annatto and Turmeric (Color).
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
