Mrs. T's Four Cheese Medley Pierogies

16 ozUPC: 0004116400041
Product Details

Cheddar, Parmesan, Romano, and Swiss cheeses and creamy whipped potatoes, folded in a pasta shell. Contains 12 pierogies. We believe times spent with your favorite people are the best of times. Filling these moments with foods you love makes them even more delicious. Whether you're getting together for small bites or a casual meal, our pierogies are always best when shared. Mrs. T's® Pierogies are bursting with the flavor you love.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4pieces (152 g)
Amount per serving
Calories280
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium660mg28.7%
Total Carbohydrate43g15.64%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar2g
Protein7g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron2.2mg10%
Potassium260mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Potato Flakes (Potatoes, Mono and Diglycerides, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Citric Acid), Soybean Oil, Dehydrated Four Cheese Blend (Cheddar/Parmesan/Romano/Swiss Cheeses (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Disodium Phosphate), Natural Flavors, Salt, Sugar, Onion, Eggs, Garlic, Yeast Extract, Annatto and Turmeric (Color).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
