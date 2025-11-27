Hover to Zoom
MTI Diecast Batman Batmobile Pack
3 pkUPC: 0069010257314
Product Details
These cars are made with high quality metal and premium rubber tires. Many detailed features are captured from the actual movie models these cars are modeled after. This is the perfect set to add to any Batman collection.
- 1:32 scale car with fully functional pull back feature and doors that can be opened
- No batteries needed
- Simply pull the car back and watch as it accelerates across any surface
- Officially licensed DC Comics product
Includes:
- DC Comics 1966 Classic TV Series Batmobile
- 1989 Batman Batmobile
- Batman Forever Batmobile