Keep yourself warm in this set of cozy Sherpa lined winter wear. Perfect set to purchase for any fan of house Gryffindor! These items were made with an emphasis on comfort for the customer.

Non-slip silicone grips attached to the soles of both the socks and the slippers

Beanie is adult size M/L

Officially licensed Wizarding World product

Socks and slippers are size 9-11 W and 7-9 M

Includes: