MTI Medium Squishy Minions

6 pkUPC: 0069010257346
  • Stress relief squishy toys
  • Squeeze and they pop back up again in a few seconds!
  • Officially licensed product of Universal Studios Licensing LLC
  • Enjoy your favorite Minions
  • Certified to pass all applicable requirements under ASTM F963 standard consumer safety specifications for Toy safety

Includes:

  • Tom
  • Mel
  • Bob
  • Carl
  • Dave
  • Stuart

Dimensions: 3.76 Inch x 4.12 Inch