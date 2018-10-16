When you’re fighting sinus pressure and a stuffy nose, only Mucinex Sinus-Max Severe Nasal Congestion Relief Clear & Cool Nasal Spray features a Concentrated Vapor Technology, which delivers an immediate sensation that lets you know it's working. This Mucinex Sinus-Max Nasal Spray has a cooling menthol flavor and is fast acting. Works for 12 hours, providing all-day or all-night relief.

EASY TO USE SPRAY: Concentrated vapor technology starts to work fast and lasts up to 12 hours; adults and children 6 to under 12 years apply 2-3 sprays in each nostril not more often than every 10-12 hours

ACTIVE INGREDIENTS: Oxymetazoline HCI - 0.05%, nasal decongestant

MUCINEX SINUS-MAX SEVERE NASAL CONGESTION RELIEF CLEAR & COOL NASAL SPRAY: Sinus nasal spray medicine for fast relief of sinus pressure and nasal congestion often caused by mucus with an instant cooling menthol burst

SYMPTOMS TREATED: Relieves nasal congestion due to colds, hay fever and upper respiratory allergies, sinus congestion and sinus pressure and can lessen the stuffiness caused by these symptoms