Mug Root Beer Caffeine Free Soda
12 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0001200081000
Product Details
Everything about Mug Root Beer appeals to the senses: the rich foam, the unique aroma and the feeling of ice-cold refreshment. It's the perfect drink for the whole family.
- The taste you crave
- No caffeine
- Disclaimer: Due to high demand, variety is extremely limited from our suppliers. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12fl oz (360 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium65mg2.83%
Total Carbohydrate43g15.64%
Sugar43g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Caramel Color, Sodium Benzoate (Preserves Freshness), Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Flavor), Quillaia Extract.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More