Multi-Ethnic School Doll, Hispanic Boy
This realistic playmate is designed to encourage identification and positive self-concept. This all-vinyl doll has accurate ethnic features and coloring. The doll is 13" with moveable arms, legs, and head. He has molded hair. All eyes are painted on for safety. Being made of vinyl, he is squeezable, durable, and washable. All outfits are removable for extra play value in learning dressing skills.