The Brut Prestige grapes are harvested by hand during the crisp morning hours to ensure they arrive at the winery in pristine condition. Fermentation is conducted at cool temperatures, mainly in stainless steel tanks to preserve freshness and fruit intensity. A few selected lots are aged in French oak barrels to add depth, complexity and spiciness to the final blend. After initial fermentation, the art of the blending begins. Our winemakers find the perfect blend of wines to create our signature taste. Then the finished blend is bottled for the second fermentation. An average of 18 months’ yeast aging adds complexity, contributing subtle bread dough flavors and layers of creaminess. The wine is disgorged as a brut style and a dosage is added back to balance the wine’s acidity. Brut Prestige then ages another 3 months on the cork to fully marry the dosage to the base wine.

This versatile and balanced sparkling wine is perfect for hors d’oeuvres, light seafood, poultry and vegetarian dishes. It is the perfect bottle to transform everyday moments into lasting memories.

Brut Prestige is the signature sparkling wine with more medals than any other in its class

Mumm Napa follows traditional wine making techniques of its French heritage to create the finest, hand-crafted sparkling wines.