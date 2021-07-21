Murray's® Aged Manchego Cheese
Perhaps Spain's most famous cheese, Manchego is a D.O. (Denominaciónde Origen) protected cheese, meaning the traditional recipe must use 100% Manchega sheep milk. Made using fresh, pasteurized sheep's milk, this Manchego develops a rich nuttiness and pleasant gaminess after over a year of aging. Firm enough to grate, you can highlight its caramel-like flavor anywhere you would use Parmigiano.
Pasteurized Manchego Sheep's Milk, Rennet, Salt, Lysozyme (from Egg White)
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
