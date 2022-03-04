Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1oz (28 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 70

% Daily value*

Total Fat 5g 7.69% Saturated Fat 3.5g 17.5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 15mg 5%

Sodium 80mg 3.33%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 4g

Calcium 80mg 8%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin A 100Number of International Units 2%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%