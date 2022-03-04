Hover to Zoom
Murray's® Buffalo Mozzarella
8 ozUPC: 0081794401093
Located in DELI/BAKE
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g7.69%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium80mg3.33%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
Calcium80mg8%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Buffalo Milk, Cultures (from Buffalo Milk), Rennet and Lactic Acid (Natural Preservative)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More