Murray's® Ciliegine Mozzarella (sold in ½ pound units)
8 ozUPC: 0081794401023
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2pieces (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium50mg2.17%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein4g
Calcium80mg6%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0.7Number of International Units4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Whole Milk, Starter, Vegetable Rennet, and Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More