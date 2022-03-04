Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1oz (28 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 110

% Daily value*

Total Fat 11g 16.92% Saturated Fat 8g 40% Trans Fat 0.3g

Cholesterol 46mg 15.33%

Sodium 112mg 4.67%

Total Carbohydrate 0.6g 0.2% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0.3g

Protein 2.8g

Calcium 30mg 3%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin A 300Number of International Units 6%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%