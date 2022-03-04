Hover to Zoom
Murray's® Delice Soft Ripened Cheese
7 ozUPC: 0081794401124
Located in DELI/BAKE
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g16.92%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0.3g
Cholesterol46mg15.33%
Sodium112mg4.67%
Total Carbohydrate0.6g0.2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0.3g
Protein2.8g
Calcium30mg3%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A300Number of International Units6%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Cow's Milk and Cream, Cultured Milk, Salt, and Rennet
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible