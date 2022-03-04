Murray's® Fresh Mozzarella Ball
8 ozUPC: 0081794401001
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein6g
Calcium130mg10%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Milk, Acetic Acid, Salt, Enzymes
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
