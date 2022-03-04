Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1oz (28 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 80

% Daily value*

Total Fat 5g 6.41% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 15mg 5%

Sodium 90mg 3.91%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 6g

Calcium 130mg 10%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%