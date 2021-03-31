Hover to Zoom
Murray's Fresh Mozzarella Cheese Prosciutto & Basil Roll
8 ozUPC: 0081794401246
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE
Product Details
It’s the classic flavors of Italy, all rolled into one. Fresh basil is wrapped in milky mozzarella, with salty, savory prosciutto blanketing them both. Slice it up and serve as the ultimate appetizer.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
2.5 Approximately servings per container
Serving size85 gram
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
FRESH MOZZARELLA CHEESE (PASTEURIZED MILK, VINEGAR, ENZYMES, SALT), PROSCIUTTO (PORK, SEA SALT), BASIL
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More