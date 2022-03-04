Hover to Zoom
Murray's® Grated Parmigiano Reggiano
5 ozUPC: 0081794401129
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE
Product Details
This Parmigiano Reggiano is the real deal - made to exacting standards in Parma, Italy. So even when grated it continues to embody the taste of Parma itself. Add a dash to your pasta or bake into the crunchy topping of your mac n cheese. The nutty sweetness adds a salty, umami kick to any dish it touches.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium30mg1.3%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein2g
Calcium52mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Partially Skimmed Raw Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More