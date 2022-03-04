What’s more classic than the creamy combo of milk and honey? During production, goat’s milk is infused and the cheese is washed with fresh honey to lock in those sticky undertones. Pleasantly nutty with a sweet warmth, this toothsome treat has notes of roasted cashews with just a hint of caramel. Put a slice of this on a cracker and let it melt in your mouth, or pair with a crisp white wine.