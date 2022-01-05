Hover to Zoom
Murray's® Le Gruyere Shredded Cheese
4 ozUPC: 0081794401244
Product Details
Our favorite Swiss cheese now comes in a cup — we’ve shredded traditional Gruyère for your convenience. Made with raw, pasture-fed cow’s milk from designated regions in Switzerland, this firm favorite boasts an extraordinary flavor similar to hazelnuts. Just a sprinkling of this centuries-old classic is bound to elevate any dish that needs melted cheese, from French onion soup to a classic grilled cheese.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein8g
Calcium390mg30%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0.4mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Raw Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More