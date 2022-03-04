Known as the King of Cheese, this classic is defined by its distinctive buttery aroma that hints at the barrage of nutty sweetness and spice within, followed by a salt-caramel finish. Made from raw, partially skimmed milk in Parma - thanks to strict D.O.P regulations - it's aged for a full 24 months to bring out its more savory notes, as well as those clusters of crystals that give it a signature sweet crunch. This favorite pairs well with fellow timeless Italian selections like prosciutto and Lambrusco.