Hover to Zoom
Murray's Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese
1 lbUPC: 0029457710000
Purchase Options
Located in DELI/BAKE
Product Details
Known as the King of Cheese, this classic is defined by its distinctive buttery aroma that hints at the barrage of nutty sweetness and spice within, followed by a salt-caramel finish. Made from raw, partially skimmed milk in Parma - thanks to strict D.O.P regulations - it's aged for a full 24 months to bring out its more savory notes, as well as those clusters of crystals that give it a signature sweet crunch. This favorite pairs well with fellow timeless Italian selections like prosciutto and Lambrusco.