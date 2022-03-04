Raclette takes its name from the French verb ''racler'', meaning ''to scrape.'' Traditionally, Alpine cheesemakers would lunch upon boiled potatoes and cornichons, covered with melted cheese that they scraped from a nearby fire-heated boulder. Semi-soft and washed with brine, we finish it to deep, fruity pungency and salty perfection. Stay true to the name, and melt atop winter root vegetables.