Murray's® Raclette Cheese
1 lbUPC: 0029647860000
Located in DELI/BAKE
Raclette takes its name from the French verb ''racler'', meaning ''to scrape.'' Traditionally, Alpine cheesemakers would lunch upon boiled potatoes and cornichons, covered with melted cheese that they scraped from a nearby fire-heated boulder. Semi-soft and washed with brine, we finish it to deep, fruity pungency and salty perfection. Stay true to the name, and melt atop winter root vegetables.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12.31%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium215mg8.96%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein7g
Calcium200mg20%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A300Number of International Units6%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
100% Pasteurized Cow's Milk, Lactic Starters, Vegetal Rennet, Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
