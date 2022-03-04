Hover to Zoom
Murray's® Scharfe Maxx Cheese (sold in ½ pound units)
Through experimentation and innovation, the Studer family designed an Alpine gem that's nutty, oniony, bacony, and exclusive to Murray's! After a year of aging, the cheese becomes firm and crystallized, waiting to be chunked and devoured with a handful of hazelnuts. Melt this one-of-a-kind cheese over some spring vegetables or dollop on fresh bread with sour cherry jam.