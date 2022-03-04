Hover to Zoom
Murray's® Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano
5 ozUPC: 0081794401131
There is nothing quite like the salty, umami-laden flakiness of Parmigiano Reggiano. We shred the cheese into golden flakes so you can have all the fun. Top an arugula salad or layer it in with your pizza toppings. The nutty sweetness of the cheese adds a salty, umami kick to any dish it touches.
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Protein9g
Calcium325mg25%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Partially Skimmed Raw Cows Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
