Murray's® Smoked Gouda
1 lbUPC: 0028647910000
Located in DELI/BAKE
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories101
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Polyunsaturated Fat0.186g
Monounsaturated Fat2.196g
Cholesterol32mg10.67%
Sodium232mg10.09%
Total Carbohydrate0.63g0.23%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0.629g
Protein7.07g
Calcium198mg15%
Copper0.01mg2%
Iron0.068mg0%
Magnesium8mg2%
Manganese0.003mg0%
Niacin0.018mg0%
Phosphorus155mg10%
Potassium34.304mg0%
Riboflavin0.1mg8%
Thiamin0.009mg0%
Vitamin A160mcg20%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D6mcg30%
Vitamin E0.101mg0%
Vitamin K0.652mcg0%
Zinc1.1mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto Color
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
