Perhaps the most famous Spanish cheese, Manchego is a D.O. (Denominacion de Origen) protected cheese, made from only 100% Manchega sheep's milk. The distinctive criss-cross pattern on the rind signifies the traditional esparto grass belts that shape fresh curd and contains the cheese's nutty, mellow paste. This younger, pasteurized selection is great for melting and delicious when served withmarcona almondsandmembrillo quince paste.