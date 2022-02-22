Murray® Sugar Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
Product Details
- (4) 5.5 ounce individually sealed bags
- Deliciously sweet chocolate chip cookies that kick the sugar to the curb without sacrificing flavor
- Crisp yet tender and with a perfect amount of crumble, these cookies are bursting with a big chocolatey chip flavor and buttery taste
- Baked with care and made with delicious ingredients to deliver a great tasting sugar free chocolate chip cookie
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate], Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Soybean and Palm Oil, Sugar Free Chocolate Flavored Chips (Maltitol, Chocolate Processed With Alkali, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Extract), Maltitol, Polydextrose, Maltodextrin, Sorbitol, Contains 2% or Less of: Natural and Artificial Flavors (Contains Milk), Salt, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate), Eggs, Soy Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Acesulfame Potassium, Caramel Color, Sucralose.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
