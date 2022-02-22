Murray® Sugar Free Chocolate Chip Cookies Perspective: front
Murray® Sugar Free Chocolate Chip Cookies Perspective: back
Murray® Sugar Free Chocolate Chip Cookies Perspective: top
Murray® Sugar Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

5.5 ozUPC: 0008201191335
Product Details

  • (4) 5.5 ounce individually sealed bags
  • Deliciously sweet chocolate chip cookies that kick the sugar to the curb without sacrificing flavor
  • Crisp yet tender and with a perfect amount of crumble, these cookies are bursting with a big chocolatey chip flavor and buttery taste
  • Baked with care and made with delicious ingredients to deliver a great tasting sugar free chocolate chip cookie

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3cookie (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g13.85%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium135mg5.63%
Total Carbohydrate20g6.67%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate], Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Soybean and Palm Oil, Sugar Free Chocolate Flavored Chips (Maltitol, Chocolate Processed With Alkali, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Extract), Maltitol, Polydextrose, Maltodextrin, Sorbitol, Contains 2% or Less of: Natural and Artificial Flavors (Contains Milk), Salt, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate), Eggs, Soy Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Acesulfame Potassium, Caramel Color, Sucralose.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible