Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Vitamin B1 [Thiamin Mononitrate], Vitamin B2 [Riboflavin], Folic Acid), Soybean and Palm Oil, Sugar Free Chocolate Flavored Chips (Maltitol, Chocolate Processed With Alkali, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Extract), Maltitol, Polydextrose, Maltodextrin, Sorbitol, Contains 2% or Less of: Natural and Artificial Flavors (Contains Milk), Salt, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate), Eggs, Soy Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Acesulfame Potassium, Caramel Color, Sucralose.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More