Ingredients

Calcium Caseinate, Isomalto-Oligosaccharides (Soluble Vegetable Powder), Sodium Caseinate, Whey Protein Isolate, Alkalized Cocoa Powder, Non Dairy Creamer (Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Sodium Caseinate [A Milk Derivative], Mono- And Diglycerides, Tocopherols), Milk Protein Isolate, Natural And Artificial Flavors, Magnesium Phosphate, Canola Oil, Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, Less Than 1% Of: Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Acesulfame Potassium, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Maltodextrin, Ascorbic Acid, Sucralose, Purified Stevia Leaf Extract, Cholecalciferol, Vitamin A Palmitate.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More