Muscle Milk Cafe Latte Caffeinated Protein Powder
Product Details
MUSCLE MILK protein is expertly formulated with high-quality ingredients and key nutrients. All MUSCLE MILK Protein Powder products are NSF Certified for Sport, ensuring that they are safe and free of banned substances.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Calcium Sodium Caseinate (Milk), Milk Protein Isolate, Soluble Vegetable Fiber, Non Dairy Creamer (Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Sodium Caseinate [A Milk Derivative], Mono- and Diglycerides, Tocopherols), Maltodextrin, Instant Coffee, Canola Oil, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Organic Oat Fiber, Calcium Phosphate, Less than 1% of: Natural and Artificial Flavors, Potassium Chloride, Magnesium Oxide, Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Ascorbic Acid, Lactoferrin (Milk), Cholecalciferol, Vitamin A Palmitate.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
