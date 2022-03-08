Ingredients

Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Calcium Sodium Caseinate (Milk), Milk Protein Isolate, Soluble Vegetable Fiber, Non Dairy Creamer (Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Sodium Caseinate [A Milk Derivative], Mono- and Diglycerides, Tocopherols), Maltodextrin, Instant Coffee, Canola Oil, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Organic Oat Fiber, Calcium Phosphate, Less than 1% of: Natural and Artificial Flavors, Potassium Chloride, Magnesium Oxide, Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Ascorbic Acid, Lactoferrin (Milk), Cholecalciferol, Vitamin A Palmitate.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible