Muscle Milk® Intense Vanilla Protein Powder Perspective: front
Muscle Milk® Intense Vanilla Protein Powder Perspective: back
Muscle Milk® Intense Vanilla Protein Powder Perspective: left
Muscle Milk® Intense Vanilla Protein Powder Perspective: right
Muscle Milk® Intense Vanilla Protein Powder

40.7 ozUPC: 0066072653410
Product Details

MUSCLE MILK® provides products that amplify your lifestyle and help you become STRONGER EVERYDAY. You know your body. You care about what you put in your body. You know your body needs protein. You recognize that protein isn't just about muscles, intense workouts or something only found at the gym. Protein is a fundamental to help you live and perform better. MUSCLE MILK protein is expertly formulated with high-quality ingredients and key nutrients. All MUSCLE MILK Protein Powder products are NSF Certified for Sport, ensuring that they are safe and free of banned substances.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
14.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 Scoops (82g)
Amount per serving
Calories320
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Cholesterol45mg15%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate18g7%
Sugar3g
Protein50g100%
Biotin12mcg40%
Calcium780mg60%
Chromium7mcg20%
Copper0.18mg20%
Folic Acid82mcg
Iodide30mcg20%
Iron3.6mg20%
Magnesium170mg40%
Niacin5.6mg35%
Phosphorus630mg50%
Potassium560mg12%
Riboflavin0.91mg70%
Thiamin0.42mg35%
Vitamin A320mcg35%
Vitamin C32mg35%
Vitamin D7mcg35%
Vitamin E6mg40%
Zinc2.2mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Other Ingredients: Milk Protein Isolate, Maltodextrin, Calcium Caseinate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Sodium Caseinate, Non-Dairy Creamer (Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Sodium Caseinate [Milk Derivative], Mono- And Diglycerides, Tocopherols [Protect Flavor]), Natural And Artificial Flavor, Potassium Chloride, Soluble Corn Fiber, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Whey Protein Isolate, Canola Oil, Magnesium Oxide, Acesulfame Potassium, Potassium Bicarbonate, Sucralose, Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Concentrate, Lactoferrin. Contains Milk Ingredients.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More