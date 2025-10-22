Muscle Milk® Pro Series Knockout Chocolate Non-Dairy Protein Shake Perspective: front
Muscle Milk® Pro Series Knockout Chocolate Non-Dairy Protein Shake

4 ct / 11 fl ozUPC: 0087606300315
Muscle Milk® provides products that amplify your lifestyle and help you become stronger every day. You know your body. You care about what you put in your body. You know your body needs protein. You recognize that protein isn’t just about muscles, intense workouts or something only found at the gym. Protein is a fundamental to help you live and perform better. Muscle Milk protein is expertly formulated with high-quality ingredients and key nutrients. All Muscle Milk® Protein Powder products are NSF Certified for Sport, ensuring that they are safe and free of banned substances.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1carton (330 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3.08%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium230mg9.58%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.33%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar1g
Protein32g
Biotin60mcg20%
Calcium400mg40%
Chromium60mcg50%
Copper0.4mg20%
Iodide30mcg20%
Iron4.5mg25%
Magnesium80mg20%
Niacin4mg20%
Riboflavin0.34mg20%
Thiamin0.3mg20%
Vitamin A1000Number of International Units20%
Vitamin C12mg20%
Vitamin D80Number of International Units20%
Zinc3mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Milk Protein Isolate, Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Sodium Caseinate (Milk), Alkalized Cocoa Powder, Less Than 1% of: Soluble Vegetable Fiber, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Inulin, Maltodextrin, Cellulose Gum and Gel, Dipotassium Phosphate, Canola Oil, Sunflower Oil, Magnesium Phosphate, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Phosphate, Acesulfame Potassium, Potassium Citrate, Ascorbic Acid, Ferric Pyrophosphate, Carrageenan, Calcium Phosphate, Sucralose, Dl-alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, D-calcium Pantothenate, Niacinamide, Zinc Oxide, Copper Gluconate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Chromium Chloride, Folic Acid, Biotin, Potassium Iodide, Cholecalciferol, Cyanocobalamin

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible