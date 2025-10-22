Muscle Milk® Pro Series Knockout Chocolate Non-Dairy Protein Shake
Product Details
Muscle Milk® provides products that amplify your lifestyle and help you become stronger every day. Muscle Milk protein is expertly formulated with high-quality ingredients and key nutrients. All Muscle Milk® Protein Powder products are NSF Certified for Sport, ensuring that they are safe and free of banned substances.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Milk Protein Isolate, Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Sodium Caseinate (Milk), Alkalized Cocoa Powder, Less Than 1% of: Soluble Vegetable Fiber, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Inulin, Maltodextrin, Cellulose Gum and Gel, Dipotassium Phosphate, Canola Oil, Sunflower Oil, Magnesium Phosphate, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Phosphate, Acesulfame Potassium, Potassium Citrate, Ascorbic Acid, Ferric Pyrophosphate, Carrageenan, Calcium Phosphate, Sucralose, Dl-alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, D-calcium Pantothenate, Niacinamide, Zinc Oxide, Copper Gluconate, Vitamin A Palmitate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Chromium Chloride, Folic Acid, Biotin, Potassium Iodide, Cholecalciferol, Cyanocobalamin
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
