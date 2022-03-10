Muscle Milk® Pro Series Knockout Chocolate Protein Powder
Product Details
MUSCLE MILK provides products that amplify your lifestyle and help you become STRONGER EVERYDAY. You know your body. You care about what you put in your body. You know your body needs protein. You recognize that protein isn't just about muscles, intense workouts or something only found at the gym. Protein is a fundamental to help you live and perform better. MUSCLE MILK protein is expertly formulated with high-quality ingredients and key nutrients. All MUSCLE MILK Protein Powder products are NSF Certified for Sport, ensuring that they are safe and free of banned substances.
- Chocolate
- 2.54 Ounce
- 20 Vitamins & Minerals Per Serving
- 3 grams of sugar - See Nutrition Information For Sugar Information
- 50g high-quality protein per serving to help rebuild muscles after exercise - These Statements Have Not Been Evaluated By The Food And Drug Administration. This Product Is Not Intended To Diagnose, Treat, Cure, Or Prevent Any Disease.
- Vitamin D and Calcium for strong bones - These Statements Have Not Been Evaluated By The Food And Drug Administration. This Product Is Not Intended To Diagnose, Treat, Cure, Or Prevent Any Disease.
- Excellent Source 0f 20 Vitamins And Minerals
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Milk Protein Isolate, Calcium Caseinate, Maltodextrin, Sodium Caseinate, Alkalized Cocoa Powder, Whey Protein Concentrate, Non Dairy Creamer, (Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Sodium Caseinate [Milk Derivative], Mono-And Diglycerides, Tocopherols [Protect Flavor]), Natural And Artificial Flavor, Soluble Corn Fiber, Potassium Chloride, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Whey Protein Isolate, Canola Oil, Magnesium Oxide, Potassium Bicarbonate, Acesulfame Potassium, Lactoferrin, Sucralose, Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Concentrate. Contains Milk Ingredients.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More