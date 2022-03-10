Muscle Milk® Pro Series Knockout Chocolate Protein Powder Perspective: front
Muscle Milk® Pro Series Knockout Chocolate Protein Powder Perspective: back
Muscle Milk® Pro Series Knockout Chocolate Protein Powder Perspective: left
Muscle Milk® Pro Series Knockout Chocolate Protein Powder Perspective: right
Muscle Milk® Pro Series Knockout Chocolate Protein Powder

40.7 oz UPC: 0066072653420
Product Details

MUSCLE MILK provides products that amplify your lifestyle and help you become STRONGER EVERYDAY. You know your body. You care about what you put in your body. You know your body needs protein. You recognize that protein isn't just about muscles, intense workouts or something only found at the gym. Protein is a fundamental to help you live and perform better. MUSCLE MILK protein is expertly formulated with high-quality ingredients and key nutrients. All MUSCLE MILK Protein Powder products are NSF Certified for Sport, ensuring that they are safe and free of banned substances.

  • Chocolate
  • 2.54 Ounce
  • 20 Vitamins & Minerals Per Serving
  • 3 grams of sugar - See Nutrition Information For Sugar Information
  • 50g high-quality protein per serving to help rebuild muscles after exercise - These Statements Have Not Been Evaluated By The Food And Drug Administration. This Product Is Not Intended To Diagnose, Treat, Cure, Or Prevent Any Disease.
  • Vitamin D and Calcium for strong bones - These Statements Have Not Been Evaluated By The Food And Drug Administration. This Product Is Not Intended To Diagnose, Treat, Cure, Or Prevent Any Disease.
  • Excellent Source 0f 20 Vitamins And Minerals

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
14.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 Scoops (82g)
Amount per serving
Calories310
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Cholesterol40mg13%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar3g
Protein50g100%
Calcium780mcg60%
Iron3.6mg20%
Vitamin A320mcg35%
Vitamin C32mg35%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Milk Protein Isolate, Calcium Caseinate, Maltodextrin, Sodium Caseinate, Alkalized Cocoa Powder, Whey Protein Concentrate, Non Dairy Creamer, (Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin, Sodium Caseinate [Milk Derivative], Mono-And Diglycerides, Tocopherols [Protect Flavor]), Natural And Artificial Flavor, Soluble Corn Fiber, Potassium Chloride, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Whey Protein Isolate, Canola Oil, Magnesium Oxide, Potassium Bicarbonate, Acesulfame Potassium, Lactoferrin, Sucralose, Hydrolyzed Whey Protein Concentrate. Contains Milk Ingredients.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
