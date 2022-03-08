Ingredients

ISOMALTO-OLIGOSACCHARIDES (SOLUBLE VEGETABLE POWDER), CALCIUM CASEINATE, SODIUM CASEINATE, WHEY PROTEIN ISOLATE, NON DAIRY CREAMER (SUNFLOWER OIL, MALTODEXTRIN, SODIUM CASEINATE, (MILK DERIVATIVE), MONO - AND DIGLYCERIDES, TOCOPHEROLS), MILK PROTEIN ISOLATE, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, MAGNESIUM PHOSPHATE, CANAOLA OIL, CALCIUM PHOSPHATE, POTASSIUM CHLORIDE, LESS THAN 1% OF: CELLULOSE GUM, XANTHAN GUM, CARRAGEENAN, ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, MEDIUM CHAIN TRIGLYCERIDES, ASCORBIC ACID, SUCRALOSE, PURIFIED STEVIA LEAF EXTRACT, MALTODEXTRIN, CHOLECALIFEROL, VITAMIN A PLAMITATE. CONTAINS MILK INGREDIENTS.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.