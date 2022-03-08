Muscle Milk™ Vanilla Creme Low-Fat Protein Powder
Product Details
Muscle Milk™ provides products that amplify your lifestyle and help you become STRONGER EVERYDAY. You know your body. You care about what you put in your body. You know your body needs protein. You recognize that protein isn’t just about muscles, intense workouts or something only found at the gym. Protein is a fundamental to help you live and perform better. Muscle Milk™ protein is expertly formulated with high-quality ingredients and key nutrients. All Muscle Milk™ Protein Powder products are NSF Certified for Sport, ensuring that they are safe and free of banned substances.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
ISOMALTO-OLIGOSACCHARIDES (SOLUBLE VEGETABLE POWDER), CALCIUM CASEINATE, SODIUM CASEINATE, WHEY PROTEIN ISOLATE, NON DAIRY CREAMER (SUNFLOWER OIL, MALTODEXTRIN, SODIUM CASEINATE, (MILK DERIVATIVE), MONO - AND DIGLYCERIDES, TOCOPHEROLS), MILK PROTEIN ISOLATE, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, MAGNESIUM PHOSPHATE, CANAOLA OIL, CALCIUM PHOSPHATE, POTASSIUM CHLORIDE, LESS THAN 1% OF: CELLULOSE GUM, XANTHAN GUM, CARRAGEENAN, ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, MEDIUM CHAIN TRIGLYCERIDES, ASCORBIC ACID, SUCRALOSE, PURIFIED STEVIA LEAF EXTRACT, MALTODEXTRIN, CHOLECALIFEROL, VITAMIN A PLAMITATE. CONTAINS MILK INGREDIENTS.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More