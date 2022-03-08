Muscle Milk™ Vanilla Creme Low-Fat Protein Powder Perspective: front
Muscle Milk™ Vanilla Creme Low-Fat Protein Powder Perspective: back
Muscle Milk™ Vanilla Creme Low-Fat Protein Powder Perspective: left
Muscle Milk™ Vanilla Creme Low-Fat Protein Powder Perspective: right
Muscle Milk™ Vanilla Creme Low-Fat Protein Powder

26.5 ozUPC: 0066072659510
Product Details

Muscle Milk™ provides products that amplify your lifestyle and help you become STRONGER EVERYDAY. You know your body. You care about what you put in your body. You know your body needs protein. You recognize that protein isn’t just about muscles, intense workouts or something only found at the gym. Protein is a fundamental to help you live and perform better. Muscle Milk™ protein is expertly formulated with high-quality ingredients and key nutrients. All Muscle Milk™ Protein Powder products are NSF Certified for Sport, ensuring that they are safe and free of banned substances.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
25.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 Scoop (30g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol5mg1%
Sodium110mg5%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein15g30%
Calcium260mg20%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A180mcg20%
Vitamin C18mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
ISOMALTO-OLIGOSACCHARIDES (SOLUBLE VEGETABLE POWDER), CALCIUM CASEINATE, SODIUM CASEINATE, WHEY PROTEIN ISOLATE, NON DAIRY CREAMER (SUNFLOWER OIL, MALTODEXTRIN, SODIUM CASEINATE, (MILK DERIVATIVE), MONO - AND DIGLYCERIDES, TOCOPHEROLS), MILK PROTEIN ISOLATE, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, MAGNESIUM PHOSPHATE, CANAOLA OIL, CALCIUM PHOSPHATE, POTASSIUM CHLORIDE, LESS THAN 1% OF: CELLULOSE GUM, XANTHAN GUM, CARRAGEENAN, ACESULFAME POTASSIUM, MEDIUM CHAIN TRIGLYCERIDES, ASCORBIC ACID, SUCRALOSE, PURIFIED STEVIA LEAF EXTRACT, MALTODEXTRIN, CHOLECALIFEROL, VITAMIN A PLAMITATE. CONTAINS MILK INGREDIENTS.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
