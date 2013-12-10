Ingredients

Carnivor Beef Amino Acid Complex ( L-Leucine ( Branched Chain Amino Acid ) , L-Isoleucine ( Branched Chain Amino Acid ) , L-Valine ( Branched Chain Amino Acid ) , L-Threonine , L-Lysine , L-Phenylalanine , L-Tryptophan , L-Methionine , L-Histidine ) . Non-essential Amino Acids ( L-Arginine , L-Aspartic Acid , L-Alanine , L-Cysteine , L-Glutamic Acid , L-Glycine , L-hydroxyproline , L-Proline , L-Tyrosine , L-Serine ) . Other Ingredients : Carnivor 100% Beef Amino Acid Complex ( Beef Protein Isolate , Beef Albumin Concentrate , Beef Immunoglobulin Isolate , Desiccated Beef Liver ) , Creatine Monohydrate , Bcaas ( L-Leucine , L-Isoleucine , L-Valine ) , A Nitrogen Retention Technology Intermediates : Gkg ( Glutamine-alpha-ketoglutarate ) , OKG ( Ornithine-alpha-ketoglutarate ) , Akg ( Alpha-ketoglutarate ) , Kic ( Alpha-ketoisocaproate ) , Dicalcium Phosphate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Magnesium Stearate and Natural Coating ( Dextrin , Dextrose Or Modified Starch , Modified Cellulose , Lecithin and Sodium Citrate ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

