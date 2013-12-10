MuscleMeds Carnivor™ Beef Aminos
Product Details
MuscleMeds Ultra-Concentrated Carnivor 100% Beef Aminos use a patented processing technology to provide high concentrations of quality amino acids. Made from the finest premium grade Beef Protein Isolate, Beef Albumin, Argentinian Desiccated Beef Liver and Beef Immunoglobulin, each ultra-concentrated tablet provides a full spectrum of essential amino acids including high levels of Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs) and bio-active growth factors. Plus, the addition of creatine helps increase muscle size and strength, while added Branched Chain Keto Acids (BCKAs) help you recycle these concentrate amino acids for enhanced nitrogen retention. This potent amino acid formula will allow you to harness the muscle building power of beef without any fat or cholesterol, and with even higher concentrations of aminos, creatine and growth factors!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Carnivor Beef Amino Acid Complex ( L-Leucine ( Branched Chain Amino Acid ) , L-Isoleucine ( Branched Chain Amino Acid ) , L-Valine ( Branched Chain Amino Acid ) , L-Threonine , L-Lysine , L-Phenylalanine , L-Tryptophan , L-Methionine , L-Histidine ) . Non-essential Amino Acids ( L-Arginine , L-Aspartic Acid , L-Alanine , L-Cysteine , L-Glutamic Acid , L-Glycine , L-hydroxyproline , L-Proline , L-Tyrosine , L-Serine ) . Other Ingredients : Carnivor 100% Beef Amino Acid Complex ( Beef Protein Isolate , Beef Albumin Concentrate , Beef Immunoglobulin Isolate , Desiccated Beef Liver ) , Creatine Monohydrate , Bcaas ( L-Leucine , L-Isoleucine , L-Valine ) , A Nitrogen Retention Technology Intermediates : Gkg ( Glutamine-alpha-ketoglutarate ) , OKG ( Ornithine-alpha-ketoglutarate ) , Akg ( Alpha-ketoglutarate ) , Kic ( Alpha-ketoisocaproate ) , Dicalcium Phosphate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Magnesium Stearate and Natural Coating ( Dextrin , Dextrose Or Modified Starch , Modified Cellulose , Lecithin and Sodium Citrate ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
