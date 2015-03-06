MuscleMeds Carnivor Vanilla Caramel Flavored Protein Powder
Product Details
Beef-Up With Carnivor - "The World''s First Beef Protein Isolate"
It has long been known that bodybuilders and strength athletes consume high amounts of beef to help build muscle and increase strength. The muscle building power of beef cannot be disputed. Ask any bodybuilder and they will tell you that they make their biggest muscle gains and feel their strongest when they eat beef. Now, thanks to the development of an advanced bioengineered beef protein, MuscleMeds has formulated a highly muscle building protein. Carnivor is unlike any other protein in existence.
The World''s First All Beef Protein Isolate is More Concentrated Than Whey
Using new advanced extraction, clarification, hydrolysis and isolate technologies, Carnivor''s Beef Protein Isolate delivers the muscle building power of beef with higher amino acid levels than all other protein sources used in supplements, including whey, soy, milk and egg. Carnivor Beef Protein Isolate is even 350% more concentrated in muscle building aminos than a prime sirloin steak!
A. Nitrogen Technology™ (ANRT) Recycles and Minimizes Ammonia
ANRT is a major muscle building breakthrough in protein supplementation. While protein is critical for muscle growth, it can sometimes actually decrease performance and muscle growth if nitrogenous waste products like ammonia are not recycled back into tissue building pathways or otherwise neutralized. ANRT is specially designed to allow the recycling of aminos back toward the muscle building pathway and prevent the build-up of debilitating toxic scavengers such as ammonia. ANRT nitrogen retention factors contained in Carnivor include GKC (glutamine-alpha-ketoglutarate), OKG (ornithine-alpha-ketoglutarate), AKG (alpha-ketoglutarate) and KIC (alpha-ketoisocaproate).
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Ispike Technology [ Consisting Of : Insulin-release-amplifying Reactive Carbohydrate System ( Micronparticulated Maltodextrin , Micron- Particulated Waxy Maize ( Modified Food Starch ) , Amylase , Glucoamylase ) and Insulin-signal-amplifying System ( Agaricus Blazei ( Fruiting Body ) , Chromium Picolinate , 4-hydroxyisoleucine , D-pinitol ) ] , Carnivor Mass Bpi Blend [ Consisting Of : Hydrolyzed Beef Protein Isolate , Creatine Monohydrate , Branched Chain Amino Acids ( Bcaas : L-Leucine , L-Valine , L-Isoleucine ) , L-Glutamine and Anabolic Nitrogen Retention Technology Intermediates : Gkg ( Glutamine-alpha-ketoglutarate ) , OKG ( Ornithine-alpha-ketoglutarate ) , Akg ( Alpha-ketoglutarate ) and Kic ( Alpha-ketoisocaproate ) ] , Mct's ( Medium Chain Triglycerides ) , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Salt , Gum Blend ( Cellulose Gum , Xanthan Gum , Carrageenan ) , Silicon Dioxide , Acesulfame Postassium , Sucralose , Antifoam ( Propylene Glycol Mono - and Diesters of Fats and Fatty Acids , Mono Glyceride Of Fatty Acid , Polyglyceryl Oleate , Rdb Soybean Oil , Dimethylpolysiloxane , Hydrophobic Silica , Polysorbate 60k , Sorbitan Monostearate , Contains Less Than 2% Of : Paraffin ) . .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More