Beef-Up With Carnivor - "The World''s First Beef Protein Isolate"

It has long been known that bodybuilders and strength athletes consume high amounts of beef to help build muscle and increase strength. The muscle building power of beef cannot be disputed. Ask any bodybuilder and they will tell you that they make their biggest muscle gains and feel their strongest when they eat beef. Now, thanks to the development of an advanced bioengineered beef protein, MuscleMeds has formulated a highly muscle building protein. Carnivor is unlike any other protein in existence.

The World''s First All Beef Protein Isolate is More Concentrated Than Whey

Using new advanced extraction, clarification, hydrolysis and isolate technologies, Carnivor''s Beef Protein Isolate delivers the muscle building power of beef with higher amino acid levels than all other protein sources used in supplements, including whey, soy, milk and egg. Carnivor Beef Protein Isolate is even 350% more concentrated in muscle building aminos than a prime sirloin steak!

A. Nitrogen Technology™ (ANRT) Recycles and Minimizes Ammonia

ANRT is a major muscle building breakthrough in protein supplementation. While protein is critical for muscle growth, it can sometimes actually decrease performance and muscle growth if nitrogenous waste products like ammonia are not recycled back into tissue building pathways or otherwise neutralized. ANRT is specially designed to allow the recycling of aminos back toward the muscle building pathway and prevent the build-up of debilitating toxic scavengers such as ammonia. ANRT nitrogen retention factors contained in Carnivor include GKC (glutamine-alpha-ketoglutarate), OKG (ornithine-alpha-ketoglutarate), AKG (alpha-ketoglutarate) and KIC (alpha-ketoisocaproate).