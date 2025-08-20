Musselman's® Cinnamon Applesauce Big Cup Perspective: front
Musselman's® Cinnamon Applesauce Big Cup Perspective: back
Musselman's® Cinnamon Applesauce Big Cup Perspective: right
Musselman's® Cinnamon Applesauce Big Cup Perspective: top
Musselman's® Cinnamon Applesauce Big Cup

4 ct / 6 ozUPC: 0003732311430
Product Details

Musselman’s® BIG CUP is a tasty 6 oz. serving of our famous apple sauce made from 100% American-grown apples. Perfect as a side dish or satisfying to-go snack for larger appetites. Available in a 4-pack of 6 oz. cups.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size6oz (170 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate35g12.73%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar32g
Protein0g
Calcium6mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Apples, Sugar, Water and Cinnamon.Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) Added To Maintain Color

Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

