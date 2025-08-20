Musselman's® Cinnamon Applesauce Big Cup
Product Details
Musselman’s® BIG CUP is a tasty 6 oz. serving of our famous apple sauce made from 100% American-grown apples. Perfect as a side dish or satisfying to-go snack for larger appetites. Available in a 4-pack of 6 oz. cups.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Apples, Sugar, Water and Cinnamon.Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) Added To Maintain Color
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
