The city of Carcassonne is celebrating its national holiday! As is the tradition, people mark the occasion by setting the city’s sheep, hens, and cows loose in the streets. From dawn till dusk, the children of Carcassonne have the time of their lives trying to bring these animals back home. With My First Carcassonne, players of all ages can experience a new version of the modern-classic tile game, now with brand-new art. Each turn, place a tile to build the medieval city of Carcassonne and watch the children fill the streets chasing after animals. Whenever you close a street with at least one child of your color, place a pawn on the board. The first to place all their pawns wins!

A quick and easy family game, perfect for introducing kids to board games

The wildly popular tile-placing gameplay of Carcassonne now designed for kids of all ages

Updated 2020 edition with all-new art

For 2-4 players

20 minute playing time