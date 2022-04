From My Hero Academia, All Might, as a stylized pop vinyl from Funko! figure stands 5 inches and comes in a window display box. Check out the other MHA figures from Funko! collect them all! From My Hero Academia, All Might, as a stylized pop vinyl from Funko! Stylized collectable stands 5 inches tall, perfect for any MHA fan! Collect and display all MHA pop! Vinyls!